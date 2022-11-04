Aion Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Aion has a total market cap of $20.27 million and $759,108.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00247274 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00070706 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024241 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

