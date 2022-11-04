Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.75) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. set a €1.50 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.85) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.20) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of EPA AF opened at €1.26 ($1.26) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($6.88) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($14.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.91.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

