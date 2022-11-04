Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

