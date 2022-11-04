Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.7 %

APD traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.20. 45,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,506. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.