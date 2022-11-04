Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:APD opened at $264.02 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.60.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

