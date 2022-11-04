Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 7.7 %
NYSE:APD opened at $264.02 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.60.
APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.94.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
