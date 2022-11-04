AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKT.A stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.95. The company had a trading volume of 324,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The company has a market cap of C$77.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.