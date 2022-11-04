AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) rose 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.01. Approximately 260,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 89,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The company has a market cap of C$80.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.87.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

