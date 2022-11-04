Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The company traded as low as $54.91 and last traded at $54.91, with a volume of 159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

