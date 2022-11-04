Aleph Zero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $190.73 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $190.73 million and $2.41 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,734.93 or 0.31813947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012425 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 183,400,470 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars.

