Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.20.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 143.47%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

