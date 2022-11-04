Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $386.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00091537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006890 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,315,804,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,087,288,727 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

