Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $2.64 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $270.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00089471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006924 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,303,806,608 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,290,344 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

