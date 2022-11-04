Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alight updated its FY22 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Alight Price Performance

ALIT opened at $8.31 on Friday. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 94,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after buying an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alight by 141.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alight Company Profile

ALIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

