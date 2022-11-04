Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 3,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,337. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

