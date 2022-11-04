Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MDRX opened at $13.90 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 310.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 258,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 140.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 186,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

