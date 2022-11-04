Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allstate will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

