Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $22,440.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $83.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.