Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 13.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 172,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 17,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,660,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,827.2% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,458.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 53,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 50,336 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,599,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,918 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

