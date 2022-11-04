Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $134.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $83.43 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,918 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,324. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

