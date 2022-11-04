Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $957.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $89,747.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,251,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,148.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.