Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.39.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,917. Altice USA has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

