Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Altice USA Stock Down 29.1 %

ATUS stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 160.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 913,363 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Altice USA by 137.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 963,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 556,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 28.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 388,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

