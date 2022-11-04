Amaze World (AMZE) Price Hits $1.60

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a total market cap of $86.44 million and approximately $495,867.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00007896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

