Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,234 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ambev by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ambev by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,879,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev Stock Up 4.9 %

Ambev Profile

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. 1,078,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,077,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.