Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

DOX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

