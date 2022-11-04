Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.94.

AMED stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $188.88.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

