Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 8,496 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $256,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,360,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

AMTB stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 107,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,121. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

