Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Ameren worth $24,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $55,521,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. 32,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,418. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren



Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

