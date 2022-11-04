América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
América Móvil Price Performance
Shares of AMOV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.
América Móvil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.62%.
Institutional Trading of América Móvil
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Featured Stories
