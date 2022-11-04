American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,318. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 180.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977,855 shares in the company, valued at $193,635,476.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,977,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,635,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 269,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

