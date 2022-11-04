American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $9.12. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 26,791 shares traded.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 13.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

