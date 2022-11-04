American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Down 2.2%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.59. 71 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

