American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

Insider Activity

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in American States Water by 5.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

