AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY23 guidance to $11.30 to $11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.30-$11.60 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $160.91 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.10.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

