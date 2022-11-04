AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 17,190 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VYM stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.54. 37,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,077. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80.

