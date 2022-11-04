AMG National Trust Bank Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,147 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $671,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,199. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $109.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

