AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 107,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,222,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.