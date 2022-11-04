AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ABT traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

