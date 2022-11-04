AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $65,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 691,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,887,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.