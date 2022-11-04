AMG National Trust Bank Sells 33 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.72. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,008. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.31.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

