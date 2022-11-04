AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,424 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

