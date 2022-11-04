AMG National Trust Bank Sells 6,567 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

