Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.25-$17.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.25 to $17.85 EPS.
Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.67. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $274.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Read More
