AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $124.09 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.