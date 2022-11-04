AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE AMN opened at $124.09 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
