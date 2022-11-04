Amp (AMP) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Amp (AMP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Amp has a market cap of $182.07 million and $7.97 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.53 or 0.31755683 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012402 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.