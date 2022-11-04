Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amplitude Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,360. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.