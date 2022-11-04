Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Amplitude Trading Down 3.3 %
AMPL stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup upped their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.
Insider Transactions at Amplitude
Institutional Trading of Amplitude
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
See Also
