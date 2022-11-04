Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

