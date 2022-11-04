Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

Shares of CZR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 11.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

