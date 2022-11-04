Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Price Target at C$12.23

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.82.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at C$7,123,176.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.